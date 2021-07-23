Let people know your vaccination status with bracelets from COVID Verified LA Unscripted by: Lindsay Adams Posted: Jul 23, 2021 / 09:53 AM PDT / Updated: Jul 23, 2021 / 09:53 AM PDT For more information on COVID Verified visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on July 22, 2021. This segment is sponsored by COVID Verified. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction