Little Ripper Coffee specializes in Australian flat whites and cappuccinos

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Thursday that they have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 protocols effective immediately.

"We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff, as wehave throughout the pandemic. Should there be a reason to reimpose aspects of the Protocols or totake other measures, we will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, andlocal, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFLcommunity," the NFL said in a memo to clubs.