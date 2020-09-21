Mama mentality

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
L.A. County holds COVID-19 briefing after reporting uptick in cases
Live
Top Stories
U.S. cruise lines will test all passengers, crew for COVID-19 as part of safety plan when sailing resumes
Top Stories
CDC removes statement on COVID-19 airborne transmission that was ‘posted in error’
Millions could miss coronavirus relief payments due to incomplete government records: Officials
‘This is freaking weird’: Regina King accurately summed up this year’s historic Emmys show
Video
California’s coronavirus death toll passes 15,000 mark
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
L.A. County holds COVID-19 briefing after reporting uptick in cases
Live
Top Stories
35 missing teens recovered in Ohio, U.S. Marshals say
Video
As Judiciary Committee member, Harris is key to Dem opposition to Trump SCOTUS pick
Fires continue to take a toll on air quality in California
U.S. cruise lines will test all passengers, crew for COVID-19 as part of safety plan when sailing resumes
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French on storing and preserving fall fruits and vegetables
Video
Top Stories
Human trafficking and sexual trauma specialist Mary David on ‘Cuties’ film and the #CancelNetflix petition
Video
Fashion trends to ditch and get this fall with lifestyle expert Ashley Fultz
Video
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy with Former Law Clerk David Codell
Video
Here are some resources for L.A.-area pet owners who can’t afford vet care during the pandemic
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Community
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Mama mentality
How to pick the best denim, cut
Video
Most Popular
L.A. County holds COVID-19 briefing after reporting uptick in cases
Live
Bobcat Fire burns 165 square miles, continues to threaten homes in the Antelope Valley foothills
Video
CDC removes statement on COVID-19 airborne transmission that was ‘posted in error’
27 coffins buried more than 2,500 years ago unearthed at Egypt’s Saqqara pyramid
Gallery
California is pausing unemployment claims for 2 weeks
Video
Bobcat Fire burns more than 100,000 acres, threatening remote communities of Antelope Valley
Video
Californians who moved to Oregon for affordable housing now homeless after destructive wildfires