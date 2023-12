An exciting evening to kick off the holiday season with McDonalds and LAFC!

These two organizations have partnered up for a chartable tournament. L.A.’s soccer fanatics get to be players for a day while also donating gifts to the Ronald McDonald gift drive.

No better way to spend the holidays than playing games and giving back!

This segment was sponsored by McDonalds and aired on 12.20.23.

For more information on LAFC visit their Twitch.