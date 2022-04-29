For more information on ChicExecs visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on LA Unscripted on April 28, 2022.

This segment is sponsored by ChicExecs.

For more information on Malibu Bronze visit their website.

For more information on The Transformation Factory visit their website.

For more information on BeMystique visit their website.

For more information on Dakota Timber visit their website.

For more information on Wired by ALP visit their website.

For more information on Bashify visit their website.

For more information on Inside Then Out visit their website.

For more information on Ciao Bella visit their website.

For more information on Yoga Democracy visit their website.