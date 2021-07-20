Ohm Connect pays Californians to save energy LA Unscripted by: Lindsay Adams, Sponsored by: Ohm Connect Posted: Jul 20, 2021 / 04:43 PM PDT / Updated: Jul 20, 2021 / 04:43 PM PDT For more information on Ohm Connect visit their website or follow them on Instagram.This segment aired on LA Unscripted on July 19, 2021. This segment is sponsored by Ohm Connect. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction