A woman was arrested after she allegedly dragged her 8-year-old daughter and a bystander with a vehicle in Placentia after the child tried to stop her mother from driving under the influence late Thursday night, according to police.

The incident began when the mother, identified as 44-year-old Erin Garcia, decided to leave her mother's home in the 400 block of Orchid Grove while she was still apparently intoxicated, the Placentia Police Department stated in a news release.