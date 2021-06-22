Olivia de Bortoli grabs her favorite snack from El Pollo Loco

After Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, messages of support poured in the football league and from players and teams across the country.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”