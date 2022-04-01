For more information on ChicExecs visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Gloves in a bottle visit their website.

For more information on Natural Noor visit their website.

For more information on Kinkistry visit their website.

For more information on CaraKit visit their website.

For more information on Aricove visit their website.

For more information on Nox & Vesta visit their website.

For more information on 42 Birds visit their website.

For more information on Banana Loca visit their website.

For more information on Pop Art Snacks visit their website.

For more information on Colsen Fire Pits visit their website.



This segment aired on LA Unscripted on March 31, 2022.

This segment is sponsored by ChicExecs.