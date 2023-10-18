Join Dayna Devon as she explores the world of Rivet Utility, a fashion-forward brand inspired by the iconic Rosie the Riveter.

Dayna sits down with L.A. based designer, Daun Dees, the innovative creator behind Rivet Utility, to discuss the fusion of style and efficiency.

This brand is for women on the go who crave both fashion and functionality.

Get ready for an insightful and fashionable discussion that celebrates the spirit of empowerment and timeless style.

For more information on Rivet Utility visit their website or Instagram.

This segment aired on 10.17.2023.