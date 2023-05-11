For more information on Sima Cohen visit her website or follow her on Instagram.

For more information on Suja visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Martini and Rossi visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Brazi Bites visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on SafeSleeve Bites visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Koko Kai Yogurt visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on LA Unscripted on May 9, 2023.

This segment is sponsored by Sima Cohen.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction