Not sure what to get your loved ones or yourself this holiday season? Not to worry, liftstyle expert Sima Cohen has everything you need to make gift-giving simple.

This segment was sponsored by Sima Cohen and aired on 12.18.23.

For more information on these products visit their website or Instagram below.

Suja Organic – Website & Instagram

Lock Laces – Website & Instagram

Uncle Matts Organic Juices – Website & Instagram

Kaia Skin – Website & Instagram

Une Femme Wines – Website & Instagram

Wellingtons LA – Website & Instagram