Smart & Final can help you prepare for Valentine’s Day and the Big Game LA Unscripted by: Sponsored by: Smart & Final Posted: Feb 9, 2022 / 09:35 AM PST / Updated: Feb 9, 2022 / 09:35 AM PST For more information on Smart & Final visit their website or follow them on Instagram.This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Feb. 8, 2022.This segment is sponsored by Smart & Final. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction