Smart & Final can help you prepare for Valentine’s Day and the Big Game

With Super Bowl tickets selling for thousands of dollars, many fans will be tuning into the big game at home or at their local sports bars.

As the coronavirus remains a threat, health authorities are urging those watching the games outside their homes to follow COVID-19 safety precautions since the virus spreads more easily in crowded indoor areas. Fans are urged to mask up when not eating and drinking, and use a KN95 or N95 masks for added protection.