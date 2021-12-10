Style Expert Alison Deyette joined us with gifts from Amazon.com/gifts featuring Oprah’s favorite things, Amazon’s handmade collection picks from Mindy Kaling and many others gift suggestions from Jessica Alba and experts from Good Housekeeping, Buzz Feed and Refinery 29. For more info visit:
amazon.com/gifts
amazon.com/oprah
amazon.com/handmade
This segment is sponsored by Amazon.
Style Expert Alison Deyette shares an Amazon gift guide
Style Expert Alison Deyette joined us with gifts from Amazon.com/gifts featuring Oprah’s favorite things, Amazon’s handmade collection picks from Mindy Kaling and many others gift suggestions from Jessica Alba and experts from Good Housekeeping, Buzz Feed and Refinery 29. For more info visit: