For more information on Clixo visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Mona Brands visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Baumann Living visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Pourri visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Ashunta Beauty visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Dec. 12, 2022.

This segment is sponsored by Styled by Anya.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction