T-Mobile’s Project 10 Million is offering free internet to underserved student households LA Unscripted by: Lindsay Adams Posted: Jun 21, 2021 / 10:17 AM PDT / Updated: Jun 21, 2021 / 10:17 AM PDT This segment aired on LA Unscripted on June 17, 2021. For more information on T-Mobile visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment is sponsored by T-Mobile. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction