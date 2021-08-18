Tajin’s Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce is a great addition to any snack LA Unscripted by: Lindsay Adams, Sponsored by: Tajin Posted: Aug 18, 2021 / 09:38 AM PDT / Updated: Aug 18, 2021 / 09:38 AM PDT For more information on Tajin visit their website or follow them on Instagram.This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Aug. 17, 2021. This segment is sponsored by Tajin. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction