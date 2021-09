Prosecutors filed multiple counts of indecent exposure this week against a transgender woman whose alleged conduct was at the center of a viral video that sparked a pair of violent protests outside a spa in Westlake this summer, according to court records and a person with knowledge of the investigation.

Darren Agee Merager was charged Monday with five counts of indecent exposure, relating to an incident that took place July 24, according to court records. The listed violation date is the same day that a viral video emerged alleging a customer had exposed their penis in front of people inside the Wi Spa.