In the need for speed? Our very own Jasmine Simpkins takes a quick trip to Las Vegas at Club Serrano!

Their club members not only get to watch the F1 race but also experience racing simulators, live DJ, and even try out their skills as a pit crew member!

This segment was sponsored by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino and aired on 11.22.2023.

For more information on Yaamava’ Resort & Casino visit their website or Instagram.