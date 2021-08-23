The Sawdust Festival has been showcasing local artists for over 50 years

LA Unscripted
Posted: / Updated:

For more information on the Sawdust Festival visit their website or follow them on Instagram.
This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Aug. 20, 2021.
This segment is sponsored by the Sawdust Festival.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News