The Sawdust Festival has been showcasing local artists for over 50 years LA Unscripted Posted: Aug 23, 2021 / 10:55 AM PDT / Updated: Aug 23, 2021 / 10:55 AM PDT For more information on the Sawdust Festival visit their website or follow them on Instagram.This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Aug. 20, 2021.This segment is sponsored by the Sawdust Festival. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction