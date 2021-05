Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz filed for unemployment against the city in February, public records show, despite not having his hours cut during the pandemic.

Ortiz’s filing with the California Employment Development Department, under his given name of Jacob C. Ortiz, was made Feb. 22. He listed Dec. 7, 2020, the day he was sworn in after winning the City Council race, as his first day of work. Ortiz listed Feb. 9 as his last day of work and wrote “still working part-time or on-call — related to the coronavirus (COVID-19)” as his reason for separation.