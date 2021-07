A California movie producer was arrested Thursday on a New York indictment accusing him of using a movie production company to operate an international prostitution business.

Dillon Jordan, 49, of Arrowhead Lake, California, was arrested in San Bernardino County, California. At an initial court appearance in Riverside, California, Jordan appeared by video and was ordered released on $150,000 bail. A message seeking comment was sent to his attorney, Peter Swarth.