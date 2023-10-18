Step into the world of Bolivian fashion with Vanessa Acosta, the creative force behind Wasi, an inclusive clothing brand that beautifully weaves together culture and craftsmanship.

Join us as Vanessa shares her inspiring journey, from the humble beginnings of a small business to the expansive reach of Wasi today.

Discover how she embraces her heritage while passionately curating a brand that celebrates diversity and style. Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of fashion, culture, and creativity in this segment!

For more information visit their website or follow them on Instagram

This segment was aired on 10.17.2023