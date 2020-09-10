Weeknight lifestyle show ‘LA Unscripted’ to launch Sept. 21 on KTLA

KTLA’s new lifestyle show, “LA Unscripted,” is set to officially launch Monday, Sept. 21.

Hosted by KTLA’s Dayna Devon, Megan Telles, and Liberté Chan, the half-hour show airs weeknights at 7 p.m. and will help viewers and online users discover Los Angeles in a whole new way, focusing on the people, places and personalities that make the city and Southern California the most unique, diverse and vibrant place in the world.

“‘LA Unscripted’ will deliver engaging content across a wide array of topics that audiences can apply to their day-to-day lives while featuring KTLA’s recognized talent,” said KTLA’s vice president of news, Jason Ball.

In addition to the weeknight broadcast, “LA Unscripted” will be available on multiple platforms, including KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app, engaging viewers and users with an innovative format and style rarely seen on local television or emerging social and digital streams.

“We are excited to bring this fresh new lifestyle program to Southern California,” said Janene Drafs, vice president and general manager of KTLA. “Our loyal viewers, advertisers and marketing clients have been looking for a weeknight program like this — something new and different — for a long time.”