Advanced Hair Restoration offers clients quick and easy hair transplants

Who knew?

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For more information on Advanced Hair Restoration visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on LA Unscripted on June 28, 2021.
This segment is sponsored by Advanced Hair Restoration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News