Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Luke Liu has been acquitted of manslaughter in the 2016 killing of an unarmed man at a Norwalk gas station, marking a bitter defeat for prosecutors in their first attempt to convict a law enforcement officer in a shooting in more than two decades.

Liu pulled his cruiser into a 7-Eleven parking lot in February 2016 and approached a white Acura near the gas pumps, believing the car to be stolen. When the deputy asked the driver, Francisco Garcia, who owned the vehicle, he told Liu it was “none of his business,” according to a Sheriff’s Department report.