Find amazing food from Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co beneath The Paramount

Who knew?
Posted: / Updated:

For more information on The Paramount visit their website or follow them on Instagram.
For more information on Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on LA Unscripted on July 12, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News