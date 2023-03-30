(NEXSTAR) – The second season of LIV Golf will send 12 elite golf teams around the globe in search of a coveted team title and individual glory.

The 2023 tour had already made stops in Mexico and Tucson before teeing off in Orlando this weekend. At each of 14 events this year, a field of 48 players split up into teams competing for a weekly and seasonal prize pool.

The players tee off in a “shotgun” format, meaning wherever fans set up on the course, the action will continuously stream by them. The tour events last three days, and there are no cuts, so the top pros will be on the course Friday-Sunday.

LIV Golf tickets are already on sale for several of the national and international stops this season. Fans can buy tickets to this weekend’s action in Orlando, or future dates in Oklahoma and West Virginia, as well as international dates in Spain, Singapore, and Australia.

As of March 29th, a typical single-day pass in the U.S. costs $39 -$49, with pricier tickets offering full weekend entrance or access and amenities from bars and clubs at key locations along the course.

Tickets to additional events will be listed on the LIV Golf event calendar.