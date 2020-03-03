2020 ASICS L.A. Marathon Preview: The official L.A. Marathon charities #2 – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was in Redondo Beach to continue her series of reports spotlighting the 2020 ASICS L.A. MARATHON. There are more than 60 official marathon charities that have teams “RUNNING FOR A REASON.”

Today, we learn about the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION. The nonprofit organization works to raise awareness, funds scientific research and provides resources and aid to those affected by suicide.

Don’t forget KTLA is your 2020 ASICS L.A. Marathon station Sunday, March 8th, 2020. Watch the great race live on Channel 5 or live stream.

RUNNING FOR A REASON!

2020 ASICS L.A. Marathon

Official Charity: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

