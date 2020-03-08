Live Now
2020 L.A. Marathon finish line cam: Watch runners complete the final leg of the race in Santa Monica

Los Angeles Marathon

Update:

Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia has won the L.A. Marathon.

He finished the race in 2:08:27, according to the event’s website

Previous story:

Runners are soon expected to approach the finish line in the 2020 Marathon at Ocean and California avenues near Santa Monica Beach on Sunday morning.

The 26.2-mile race began at Dodger Stadium at 6:30 a.m. with competitors who use wheelchairs then those who use handcycles. Women’s elite competitors started the marathon at 6:45 a.m., followed by men’s elite competitors and the rest of the field at 6:55 a.m.

Last year, Elisha Barno of Kenya completed the course in 2:11:46, finishing the marathon in first place. Ethiopia’s Askale Merachi earned the women’s division first-place title after crossing the finish line in 2:24:12.

