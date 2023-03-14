Runners participate in the Los Angeles Marathon on March 8, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The 38th running of the Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS takes place on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

The 26.2-mile course begins at Dodger Stadium and ends at Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Along the way, athletes will enjoy world-class entertainment and celebrate one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world as the course winds through Downtown Los Angeles, Chinatown, Olvera Street, Little Tokyo, Hollywood, Rodeo Drive, Route 66, and other notable locations.

How to watch the L.A. Marathon on TV and streaming

KTLA 5 has exclusive live coverage from 6 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m. as runners cross the finish line. You can watch KTLA’s broadcast over the air or through your cable or satellite provider.

Viewers can also watch the race on KTLA.com, the KTLA 5 mobile app, KTLA’s YouTube channel, or the KTLA+ streaming app for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

The wheelchair race begins at 6:30 a.m. followed by the hand crank race. The pro women & elite age group women start at 6:40 a.m. and the professional men and full field start at 7:00 a.m.

Official race results will be posted here.

The L.A. Marathon Course

2023 Los Angeles Marathon Course Map. (lamarathon.com)

The marathon course will follow its traditional route until Brentwood, where runners double back on San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica Blvd before finishing at Avenue of the Stars. This exciting change allows for a more vibrant and interactive finish experience than previously possible. It will provide the opportunity for much greater spectator participation for family and friends with enhanced post-race activities including the Finish Festival with concerts and sponsor booths.

Spectator access will be limited on Santa Monica Blvd from Avenue of the Stars to Century Park East and Century Park East from Santa Monica Blvd to Constellation. Any spectator wishing to watch their runner cross the Finish Line will need to position themselves on Santa Monica Blvd and Ave of the Stars near/in the bleachers.

Parking at the finish line in Century City

There is ample parking in Century City for participants and spectators alike.

Important notes about parking in Century City

Allow for extra time to enter parking lots.

Be aware of and adhere to all posted “No Parking” signs in the neighborhoods surrounding Ave of the Stars. Parking enforcement will be on-site throughout the day, and you will be ticketed and/or towed.

Make note of your parking garage so as not to forget where you parked post-race.