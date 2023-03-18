One year after his wife died of a heart attack at last year’s L.A. Marathon, Ryan Paddock will be lacing up his shoes and running to honor her legacy.

Trisha Paddock was running as part of a charity team that was raising money for the Asian American Drug Abuse Program at last year’s half marathon when she collapsed at the finish line and died of a heart attack shortly after. She was 46 years old.

It was the first marathon-related death in 15 years, and while Ryan and his children were slightly hesitant about his decision to participate in this year’s edition of the race, they felt as though there was no better way to honor her.

“She’s dead, but I know she lives eternally,” said Ryan Paddock. “Maybe she’s watching over…angels are meant to fly and when you’re doing things for a greater cause, they’re meant to help you.”

Ryan has raised more than $20,000 so far and says that he will make sure that he finished a bit slower than Trisha’s run time, saying that she always came first.

You can watch the 38th running of the Los Angeles Marathon Sunday morning live on KTLA.