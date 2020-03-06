Official ASICS L.A. Marathon Race Day Recovery Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson wraps up her series of reports spotlighting the 2020 ASICS L.A. Marathon at Forster Physical Therapy, because the company is the official ASICS L.A. Marathon Race Day Recovery facility. All L.A. marathon participants and their families are invited to recovery meals, recovery hydration, recovery massage, recovery stretch and roll, recovery ice bath, free injury assessments and more!

2020 ASICS L.A. Marathon

10th Forster Physical Therapy Race Day Recovery Celebration

Free to all Participants and their Families

Noon to 4pm

RSVP to Reserve a Space!

(310)656 8600

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com