Watch the 2020 L.A. Marathon here, plus see road closures and health guidance for attendees

The Los Angeles Marathon 2020 is this Sunday.

KTLA Channel 5 will cover the event live, starting with a countdown at 6 a.m. Sunday. You can also watch the race on ktla.com and the KTLA 5 News app.

City public transportation officials encouraged those who want to cheer on participants in person to take the L.A. Metro Rail.

Here’s what else you need to know about the race:

Guidance for runners, spectators amid coronavirus outbreak

L.A. County health officials offered guidance for participants and spectators as L.A. Marathon organizers confirmed that the annual event would happen as scheduled.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health urged those participating or planning to watch the event in person to stay home if they feel even mildly sick.

Spectators should keep at least 6 feet away from other people who are not their family or friends, officials said. They should avoid sharing food and water and shaking hands. They should also wash their hands frequently or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, especially before eating, after using the restroom and after blowing their nose, coughing or sneezing.

Meanwhile, runners should wash their hands or use a hand sanitizer before beginning the marathon. Along the course, they should not shake hands with their fellow participants or the public. They should not share food or water with other runners, and frequently use hand sanitizers provided along the rice.

The course

The race begins at the Dodger Stadium and ends at the intersection of Ocean and California avenues in Santa Monica. The marathon will start as follows:

6:30 a.m.: competitors who use wheelchairs

6:42 a.m.: competitors who use handcycles

6:45 a.m.: women’s elite competitors

6:55 a.m.: men’s elite competitors and full field

The L.A. Marathon has an app that will let users track runners and receive updates on the race, which has 6 1/2-hour limit for participants.

Last year, L.A. Marathon winner Elisha Barno of Kenya crossed the finish line in 2:11: 46. Ethiopia’s Askale Merachi won the women’s division in 2:24:12.

Results of this year’s marathon will be available on this page on L.A. Marathon’s website.

Street closures

Major thoroughfares along the course will be blocked for certain periods between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Click the following links for locations and times:

• course closures, from Elysian Park to Santa Monica

• ramp closures, including on the northbound and southbound 110 Freeway in Central L.A., on the northbound and southbound 101 Freeway from downtown L.A. to Hollywood, on the southbound 405 Freeway in the Westside, and a portion of the Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica

• streets only accessible to affected residents in Elysian Park, downtown L.A., Echo Park, Silver Lake, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, West L.A. and Santa Monica

• street closures in Beverly Hills from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• street closures in West Hollywood

Entertainment along the course

The L.A. Marathon have planned a series of performances and other events. That includes the following:

• L.A.-based Japanese group Koshin Taiko Drummers will perform at the mile 4 marker in Little Tokyo.

• The Sunset Triangle Plaza in Silver Lake will host a “breakfast party,” where local Australian cafe Roo Coffee will offer coffee and discounts. Singer and songwriters will also perform.

• The West Hollywood Cheerleaders, the Channel Q Radio station and Rolling Stones tribute band “The Hollywood Stones” will perform in the West Hollywood part of the course.

• Classical pianist Hamid Pasha will perform on the northern end of Rodeo Drive. On the other end of the street, next to Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the Great American Swing Band will put on a show.

• At mile 20 in West L.A., school marching bands from across the region will play in addition to the “rivalry row” put on by the University of California Los Angeles and University of Southern California.