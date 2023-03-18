The 38th running of the Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS takes place on Sunday, March 19, 2023, and airs exclusively on KTLA 5, KTLA.com, and the KTLA+ apps for Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV. It will also be presented live on KTLA’s official YouTube Channel.

The 26.2-mile course begins at Dodger Stadium and ends at Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Along the way, athletes will enjoy world-class entertainment and celebrate one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world as the course winds through Downtown Los Angeles, Chinatown, Olvera Street, Little Tokyo, Hollywood, Rodeo Drive, Route 66, and other notable locations.

KTLA 5’s live marathon coverage airs from 6 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m.

KTLA also provides an exclusive, live view of the athletes completing their journey with the L.A. Marathon Finish Line Cam presented by Volvo streaming on KTLA.com, KTLA’s official Facebook page, and YouTube.

By participating in the Los Angeles Marathon, athletes are supporting The McCourt Foundation’s mission to help find a cure for neurological diseases and build a healthier world.