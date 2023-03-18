Thousands of athletes will participate in the 38th running of the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday morning, and KTLA is offering an exclusive view of them completing the 26.2-mile course.

The L.A. Marathon Finish Line Cam presented by Volvo is positioned on Avenue of the Stars in Century City and will be streaming live starting when the first group of athletes reaches the finish line and into the afternoon as the rest of the field completes the course.

Official L.A. Marathon Runner Tracker: Find your runner

You can watch the Finish Line camera on this page, on KTLA 5’s Facebook Page, or on KTLA’s YouTube Channel.

By participating in the Los Angeles Marathon athletes are supporting The McCourt Foundation’s mission to help find a cure for neurological diseases and build a healthier world.