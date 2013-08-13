KTLA iPhone, Android mobile apps

KTLA 5 News

Livestreaming, breaking news notifications, and all the Southern California news you want from KTLA in a fast, high-performance app.

Watch and read stories at the same time — the video plays as you scroll. Be the first to know with breaking news alerts, and find out what’s happening in your part of SoCal with News Near Me.

Never miss any KTLA news — you can livestream our newscasts right from your phone or tablet. Save stories to read later, and share easily to Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks.

Get a head start on your day with KTLA 5 Morning News traffic and weather maps. Enter our latest contests and promotions right from your phone, and catch up on all your favorite segments from KTLA.

KTLA 5 Weather

The KTLA Mobile Weather App includes:

Access to station content specifically for our mobile users

250 meter radar, the highest resolution available

Future radar to see where severe weather is headed

High resolution satellite cloud imagery

Current weather updated multiple times per hour

Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models

Ability to add and save your favorite locations

A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather

KTLA 5 News on iHeartRadio

There is a new way to listen to KTLA as you head into work: We are now streaming live on iHeartRadio.

KTLA is the only local TV station in the country that simulcasts its newscasts.

In addition to KTLA 5 News, the free app offers the best live radio, sports, podcasts, and streaming music stations based on your favorite artists, songs or albums.

