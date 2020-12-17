’12 Days of Takeout’ campaign aims to support small businesses

There is the “12 Days of Christmas”; the period in Christian theology that marks the span between the birth of Christ and the coming of the Magi, the three wise men. It begins on December 25 (Christmas) and runs through January 6 (the Epiphany, sometimes also called Three Kings’ Day) as well as the popular Christmas carol. Now add “12 Days of Takeout,” a grassroots online campaign launched by a group of California small business owners and small business stakeholders that brings to holiday cheer to local eateries, bistros, bars and to-go mainstays by supporting them through this difficult time.

The Southern California campaign reminds the public eateries are open for takeout and delivery because in-person dining is temporarily suspended due to the current surge of the Coronavirus.

Now through Wednesday, December 23rd

12 Days of Take Out: Order in & Help Out!

When you take out, post it, and tag it!

#12daysoftakeout

Gayle was live for take out at Cos & Pi Neighborhood Bakery, 303 Pasadena Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030, one of the thousands of Southern California eateries needing public takeout and delivery support during this pandemic.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on December 17, 2020.