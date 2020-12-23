12 Days of Takeout: The Wrap Up

Red’s Flavor Table is among many restaurants struggling to keep its doors opens despite the current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. This restaurant is also a catering company specializing in but not limited to Creole cuisine

The plight of this restaurant becomes part of the “12 Days of Takeout” grassroots, online campaign launched by a group of California small business owners and small business stakeholders to encourage the public to order takeout and delivery to local eateries, bistros, bars and to-go mainstays in business during this difficult time.

Open Tuesday through Sunday from 7am to 3pm

Red’s Flavor Table

254 North Market Street, Unit A

Inglewood, CA 90301

(424)331-5000

Other restaurants needing #12daysoftakeout attention include:

L.A.’s Oldest Operating Restaurant

Save Saugus Café

25861 Railroad Avenue

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

(661)259-7886

www.yelp.com/biz/the-saugus-cafe-santa-clarita

https://www.gofundme.com/f/zhtt4-save-saugus-cafe

AND

Miceli’s Italian Restaurant

Hollywood’s Oldest Pizzeria



Hollywood – (323) 466-3438

Universal City – (323) 851-3344

Now through Wednesday, December 23rd

12 Days of Takeout : Order in & Help Out!

When you take out, post it, and tag it!

#12daysoftakeout

