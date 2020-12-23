12 Days of Takeout: The Wrap Up

Red’s Flavor Table is among many restaurants struggling to keep its doors opens despite the current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. This restaurant is also a catering company specializing in but not limited to Creole cuisine
The plight of this restaurant becomes part of the “12 Days of Takeout” grassroots, online campaign launched by a group of California small business owners and small business stakeholders to encourage the public to order takeout and delivery to local eateries, bistros, bars and to-go mainstays in business during this difficult time.
Open Tuesday through Sunday from 7am to 3pm
Red’s Flavor Table
254 North Market Street, Unit A
Inglewood, CA 90301
(424)331-5000
Other restaurants needing #12daysoftakeout attention include:
L.A.’s Oldest Operating Restaurant
Save Saugus Café
25861 Railroad Avenue
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
(661)259-7886
www.yelp.com/biz/the-saugus-cafe-santa-clarita
https://www.gofundme.com/f/zhtt4-save-saugus-cafe
AND
Miceli’s Italian Restaurant
Hollywood’s Oldest Pizzeria
Hollywood – (323) 466-3438
Universal City – (323) 851-3344
Now through Wednesday, December 23rd
12 Days of Takeout : Order in & Help Out!
When you take out, post it, and tag it!
#12daysoftakeout
