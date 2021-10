13-year-old Lalia Susini and her mom Stacie joined us to talk about the swing accident that changed her life one year ago. While recovering from her traumatic brain injury, Lalia teamed up with her best friend and created Late Clothing, a fashion line for tweens and teens that honors first responders.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 25, 2021.