15th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival returns to Redondo Beach

Megan Telles was live in Redondo Beach with a preview of the 15th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival.
Visit the event’s website for more information and tickets.
This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 11, 2022.
by: Megan Telles, Nancy CruzPosted: / Updated:
Megan Telles was live in Redondo Beach with a preview of the 15th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival.
Visit the event’s website for more information and tickets.
This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 11, 2022.