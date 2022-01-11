15th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival returns to Redondo Beach

Megan Telles was live in Redondo Beach with a preview of the 15th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival.

Visit the event’s website for more information and tickets.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 11, 2022.

