2020 Asics L.A. Marathon Preview: The official L.A. Marathon charities #1 – The Hirshberg Foundation

Gayle Anderson was in Santa Monica to begin her series of reports spotlighting the 2020 Asics L.A. Marathon. There are more than 60 official marathon charities that have teams “Running for a Reason.”

Today, we learn about the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, which is focused on finding a cure for Pancreatic Cancer and empowering the patients and families whose lives are touched by this disease. Founded in 1997, the foundation funds groundbreaking scientific research, provides patient education and support, and sustains hope that this cancer will be eradicated once and for all.

This organization is getting a lot of public questions and inquiries this year because Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek’s public journey battling Pancreatic Cancer and the announcement that Civil Rights icon and U.S. Congressman (D) John Lewis of Georgia has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. Lewis, 79, says he was diagnosed following a routine medical examination.

Don’t forget KTLA is your 2020 ASICS L.A. Marathon station Sunday, March 8th, 2020. Watch the great race live on Channel 5 or live stream.

