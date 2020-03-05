2020 Asics L.A. Marathon Preview: The official L.A. Marathon charities #4 – Guide Dogs of America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson continues her series of reports spotlighting the more than 60 official 2020 Asics L.A. charities. Today, Gayle features Guide Dogs of America, a nonprofit organization founded in 1948 that empowers people who are blind and visually impaired to live with increased independence, confidence and mobility by providing expertly matched dog partners. Services are free of charge and available to people within the U.S. and Canada.

Don’t forget KTLA is your 2020 Asics L.A. Marathon station Sunday, March 8th, 2020. (KTLA.com) Watch the great race live on Channel 5 or live stream.

Running for a Reason!

2020 ASICS L.A. Marathon

Official Charity: Guide Dogs of America

13445 Glenoaks Boulevard

Sylmar, CA 91342

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com