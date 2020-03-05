Live Now
2020 Asics L.A. Marathon Preview: The official L.A. Marathon charities #4 – Guide Dogs of America

Gayle Anderson continues her series of reports spotlighting the more than 60 official 2020 Asics L.A. charities. Today, Gayle features Guide Dogs of America, a nonprofit organization founded in 1948 that empowers people who are blind and visually impaired to live with increased independence, confidence and mobility by providing expertly matched dog partners. Services are free of charge and available to people within the U.S. and Canada.

Don’t forget KTLA is your 2020 Asics L.A. Marathon station Sunday, March 8th, 2020. (KTLA.com) Watch the great race live on Channel 5 or live stream.

Running for a Reason!
2020 ASICS L.A. Marathon
Official Charity: Guide Dogs of America
13445 Glenoaks Boulevard
Sylmar, CA 91342

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

