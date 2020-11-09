2020 Theodore Payne Foundation fall plant sale

Just in time for fall planting, Theodore Payne Foundation is offering its widest assortment of the year, including native plants, seeds, and bulbs, all at discount prices!

Gayle Anderson reports this fall plant sale is extended for three weeks in order to keep social distancing guidelines while making sure that everyone gets to explore the fantastic inventory and get special discounts. Each week, they will be restocking from their growing grounds to offer an extensive selection of fresh, vibrant California native plants. Horticultural and landscape experts will be on hand to help you pick plants to build your dream garden. The seed store, books, and merchandise will be fully stocked for the holidays.

Members receive a 15% discount and nonmembers receive a 10% discount on all plants, seeds, bulbs, and TPF gear.

Please read before making a reservation:

*Each reservation is for one vehicle, with up to four passengers. There is no need for each visitor to make their own reservation. You may arrive at any time during your slot, but please do not stay after your slot has ended.

To help protect Theodore Payne Foundation staff and community, they respectfully ask that you read and follow these safety protocols:

Wear a mask that securely covers your nose and mouth. Masks are mandatory at all times on the TPF grounds.

Maintain a distance of at least six feet between other customers and staff.

Do not visit if you or someone from your household is feeling sick.

Wash and sanitize your hands before your visit.

For more information, please visit their website.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.