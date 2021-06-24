2021 NBA Racers Reunion & BMX Legends Party at the Valley Relics Museum

Gayle Anderson previewed the upcoming 2021 NBA Racers Reunion & Vintage BMX Bike Show at the unique Valley Relics Museum, dedicated to the preservation of Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley history.

Ticket Information is available at:

Valley Relics Museum

7900 Balboa Boulevard, C3 & C4

Van Nuys, CA 91406 (Enter on Stagg Street)

(818)616-4083

ValleyRelicsMuseum.org

If you have questions (or complaints,) please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 24, 2021.