2022 International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest of the Nazi concentration and death camps in Poland.

Jan. 27 has been designated by the United Nations to remember and to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and the millions of other victims and survivors of Nazi persecution.

Today, at the Holocaust Museum LA there are two important webinars:

11:00 a.m. – Holocaust Survivor Talk with David Lenga, a survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

6:00 p.m. – International Holocaust Remembrance Day : 3D Modeler and mapping expert Pavel Belsky discusses the layout and function of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The public is invited to join the webinars by checking in on the museum’s website.

The Holocaust Museum LA is the first survivor-founded Holocaust museum in the United States. Its genesis dates to the 1960s, when a group of survivors met and discovered that each of them had a photograph, document, or personal item from before the war. They decided that these artifacts needed a permanent home where they could be displayed safely and in perpetuity. They also wanted a place to memorialize their dead and help to educate the public so that no one would ever forget.

