Gayle Anderson previews the return of the KJLH Women’s Health Expo, previously canceled due to the pandemic. The return of the in-person event takes place on May 21 at 8 a.m. at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Among the useful and important events and speakers, there is guest speaker Dr. Marcia Glenn, a dermatologist who specializes in the treatment of hair loss, a hot topic due to the Jada Pinkett-William Smith-Chris Rock episode at the Academy Awards. Dr. Glenn explains her practice is overwhelmed by many patients needing treatment for hair loss. She defines alopecia and what can be done about it.

The public is invited to register now for the Saturday, May 21 event via their website.

For more information about Dr. Glenn, visit her website.

Dr. Marcia J. Glenn, M.D.

Dermatology and Laser Center

447 North Prairie Avenue, Second Floor

Inglewood, CA 90301

310-821-7658

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on May 16, 2022.