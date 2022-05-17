Gayle Anderson continued her preview of the return of the KJLH Women’s Health Expo, previously canceled due to the pandemic. The return of the in-person event takes place on May 21 at 8 a.m. at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Among the important guest speakers at the event is Dr. Jerry Abraham, awarded the 2021 Hero of Family Medicine by the California Academy of Family Physicians, for his relentless fight for patients and for promoting family medicine. He runs the Kedren Community Health Center in South Los Angeles.

According to the California Academy of Family Physicians, Los Angeles County overlooked the Health Center in Covid-19 vaccine distribution, but Dr. Abraham pounded on doors until he got the COVID-19 resources the facility needed, eliminating numerous barriers to getting the community’s vulnerable vaccinated. Dr. Abraham’s hard work lead to an invitation to speak before the U.S. Congress.

The public is invited to register now for the Saturday, May 21 event via their website.

For more information about Dr. Jerry Abraham, visit the Kedren Community Health Center’s website.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on May 17, 2022.