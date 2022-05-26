Gayle Anderson reports from The Port of Los Angeles where L.A. Fleet Week 2022 preparations are underway, following its cancellation due to the pandemic.

The event is timed to coincide with Fleet Week New York for the first time ever. In addition, 2022 L.A. Fleet Week is being celebrated in two locations, The Battleship Iowa Museum and at Berth 46 at The Port of Los Angeles.

Today, we’re at Berth 46 for an up close look at the U.S.S. Portland (LPD-27), a San Antonio class amphibious transport dock ship and the U.S.S. Essex (LHD), a Wasp-class landing helicopter dock ship.

Visit the L.A. Fleet website for the complete list of 2022 L.A. Fleet Week events.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 26, 2022.