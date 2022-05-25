Gayle Anderson reports from The Port of Los Angeles where L.A. Fleet Week 2022 preparations are underway, following its cancellation due to the pandemic.

The event is timed to coincide with Fleet Week New York for the first time ever. In addition, 2022 L.A. Fleet Week is being celebrated in two locations, The Battleship Iowa Museum and at Berth 46 at The Port of Los Angeles.

There will be shuttles taking visitors up and down the historic Ports of Call corridor, where the public will see historic and important waterfront venues which include:

S.S. Lane Victory Los Angeles Maritime Museum American Merchant Marine Veterans Memorial Fishing Industry Memorial which recognizes the historic role of fishermen, fisheries and canneries that once dominated the area Waterfront L.A. Fire Station 12 The home to Fire Boat 2

While visitors are in San Pedro, they can visit the U.S. Navy ships and see the entire historic waterfront aboard Harbor Breeze Cruises in San Pedro. Visit their website to learn more.

Tours of the Battleship Iowa Museum are available. Visit their website for ticket information.

Visit the L.A. Fleet website for the complete list of 2022 L.A. Fleet Week events.

If visitors are looking for an adventure in eating, stop by the San Pedro Fish Market and the San Pedro Fish Market Grille, home of the world-famous shrimp tray, described as more than a meal, it’s a food adventure!

The San Pedro Fish Market is located at 1190 Nagoya Way. Visit their website for more information.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 25, 2022.